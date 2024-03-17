Pelosi praises Schumer’s speech on Israel, says ‘Israel’s reputation is at risk’

By Aileen Graef, CNN

(CNN) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday praised Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent remarks calling for a new election in Israel as “an act of love for Israel.”

“The prime minister’s presentation proved the necessity of Chuck Schumer’s speech. Chuck Schumer’s speech was an act of courage, an act of love for Israel,” Pelosi told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” immediately after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the comments.

In his interview with CNN, Netanyahu called the comments “totally inappropriate.”

Pelosi said Schumer “loves Israel” and that his remarks “should be listened to because Israel’s reputation is at risk” as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens.

Pelosi said Netanyahu must “be unaware or ill-informed” of the humanitarian situation in Gaza after the prime minister claimed Israel was letting in enough aid. Pelosi called it a “very sad situation” as aid organizations warn of a famine looming in the region.

“When we give assistance to a country, we insist they do not interfere with our giving humanitarian aid,” Pelosi said.

She also criticized Netanyahu for attacking Schumer over his suggestion that Israel hold new elections, considering that Netanyahu has previously inserted himself into US politics.

“It’s curious to me to see Netanyahu talk the way he does when he tried to interfere in American elections,” Pelosi said, referring to Netanyahu criticizing then-President Barack Obama and the JCPOA — better known as the Iran Nuclear Deal — in front of the US Congress.

In that 2015 address, Netanyahu framed Iran as a major terrorist threat to the US and Israel, comparing it to ISIS and North Korea. He argued that the deal then in the works to prevent the nation from gaining nuclear weapons would in fact “guarantee” that it secures them — “lots of them.”

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the JCPOA in 2018.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California also discussed Schumer’s recent comments on “State of the Union” Sunday.

“I agree with Leader Schumer’s comments regarding the necessity of reducing civilian casualties in Gaza,” Schiff said. “I wouldn’t go as far as the leader in setting out the timing of elections.”

