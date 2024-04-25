Bob Graham Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of Bob Graham, former United States senator and Democratic governor of Florida.

Personal

Birth date: November 9, 1936

Death date: April 16, 2024

Birth place: Coral Gables, Florida

Birth name: Daniel Robert Graham

Father: Ernest “Cap” Graham, Florida state senator, dairy farmer and cattle rancher

Mother: Hilda (Simmons) Graham, teacher

Marriage: Adele (Khoury) Graham (1959-present)

Children: Kendall, Suzanne, Cissy and Gwen

Education: University of Florida, B.A., 1959; Harvard Law School, LL.B., 1962

Other Facts

Graham’s family operates dairy, beef cattle and pecan farms in Florida and Georgia.

Was a primary author of portions of the Patriot Act that dealt with improving and sharing intelligence between US and foreign agencies.

Co-chaired the congressional investigation into the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Voted against going to war with Iraq in 2003.

Graham’s daughter, Gwen, represented Florida’s 2nd Congressional District (Tallahassee), 2015-2017.

Timeline

1966-1970 – Member of the Florida House of Representatives.

1970-1978 – Member of the Florida Senate.

1979-1987 – Governor of Florida.

January 3, 1987-January 3, 2005 – US Senator representing Florida.

2001-2003 – Chairman of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

January 31, 2003 – Undergoes heart surgery to repair a valve.

February 27, 2003 – Files papers to form a presidential campaign committee.

May 6, 2003 – Formally launches his presidential campaign.

October 6, 2003 – Announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.

November 3, 2003 – Announces that he will not seek reelection to the Senate in 2004.

September 2004 – Graham’s book “Intelligence Matters: The CIA, the FBI, Saudi Arabia, and the Failure of America’s War on Terror,” written with Jeff Nussbaum, is published.

2005-2006 – Senior Research Fellow, Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University.

2006 – The Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida is established.

May 16, 2008 – Congressional leaders appoint Graham to chair the Commission on the Prevention of Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation and Terrorism. In December 2008, the commission issues a report, saying it is likely a WMD attack will occur somewhere in the world by 2013 if nothing is done to enhance security.

2009 – Graham’s book “America, The Owner’s Manual: Making Government Work for You,” written with Chris Hand, is published.

May 2010 – President Barack Obama establishes a commission led by Graham and former Environmental Protection Agency Commissioner William Reilly on the BP Gulf of Mexico oil spill and offshore drilling. The commission ends its work in January 2011.

June 2011 – Graham’s first novel, “Keys to the Kingdom,” is published.

September 2012 – Graham calls for the investigation into the September 11 terrorist attacks be reopened. He asserts that Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the attacks has been covered up.

January 2014 – Graham visits Cuba as part of a group sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations in order to investigate Cuban plans to drill for oil offshore.

September 9, 2016 – Graham has an op-ed in The New York Times calling for the release of more documents related to the September 11 terrorist attacks.

November 24, 2020 – Graham’s children’s book, “Rhoda the Alligator,” is published.

April 16, 2024 – Graham’s daughter announces that he has died.

