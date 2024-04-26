Biden says he’s happy to debate Trump

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said he will debate former President Donald Trump ahead of this year’s election, though he said he didn’t know in what format.

“I am, somewhere. I don’t know when,” Biden said when asked by interviewer Howard Stern whether he planned to debate his predecessor. “I’m happy to debate him.”

It’s the first time Biden has said explicitly he would debate Trump in this election cycle. Previously, he has equivocated, saying it would depend on Trump’s behavior.

