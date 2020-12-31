Cat missing since Nashville bombing found

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Martin the Cat who has been missing since a bomb went off in downtown Nashville has been found!

His mom, Malory, confirms to News4 that police found him in his normal spot in her closet of her apartment on 2nd Avenue North.

The morning of the bombing, Malory escaped after hearing the explosion and hasn’t been able to go back to her apartment.

She says Martin tore into his food and was happy.

He also supposedly wasn’t happy when the officer grabbed him cutting his vacation short and injured the officer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.