Michiana describes the year of 2020…in just one word

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WBND) — 2020 has been a year unlike any other. For the first time, people were asked to stay home. Families had to stay separated through the holidays. Events as simple as a child’s football game to a wedding were all canceled.

And sadly, many fell ill. Many still falling ill. Frontline workers are being pushed to their limits and asked to stand by patients as they are fighting a virus…isolated.

Even so, through this year, the world has united by standing up for small businesses, putting on virtual fundraisers for non-profits, or even throwing drive by birthday parties just so people can feel loved.

For some South Bend locals, without these dark times, we may have not seen this unprecedented unity. ABC57 News walked the streets of downtown South Bend asking residents what 2020 means to them.

