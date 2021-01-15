Flint activist believes charges against Snyder are ‘slap in the face’

National-World

FLINT, MI (WNEM) — The Flint water crisis prosecution team formally announcing charges against nine people including former Governor Rick Snyder on Jan.14.

In total, there are 42 counts related to the water crisis with some defendants facing the possibility of more than a decade behind bars.

Flint activist Claudia Perkins-Milton felt Snyder being charged with two counts of willful neglect is not enough.

“I think it’s a slap in all of our faces, it’s a slap in the face,” Perkins-Milton said.

Both charges account for a year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Perkins-Milton said the charges are a disgrace.

“We got twelve people that we know died with legionnaires’ disease, anything that happened in this state, he is the head of this state, he’s responsible for it,” Perkins-Milton said.

Snyder is among nine people facing charges. The most serious charges include involuntary manslaughter filed against Nick Lyon the former Health Director for the Michigan Department of Health and Human services and Eden Eells who was the agency’s Chief Medical Executive at the time.

Each are also accused of willful neglect of duty.

Perkins-Milton said she was affected by the switching of the water supply from the Detroit water system, to the Flint river. She added she still refuses to trust flint’s water supply to this day.

“I broke out all over my face with spots, my right arm turned black from the water, my leg had a rash on it and this week I had four injections right inside the rash,” Perkins-Milton.

She believes that for Flint residents to heal, there must first be consequences for those in charge during the height of the water crisis.

“I would like justice to be served, and that’s for anybody who was impacted by this water,” Perkins-Milton.

