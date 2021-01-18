Suspect wanted for brutal kidnapping and assault captured

National-World

Baldwin County, AL (WALA) — A man wanted for a robbery and kidnapping in Baldwin County was arrested Saturday after three weeks on the run.

Investigators said they received a top that Kirkland Cohen, 23, was hiding at a home in Josephine. Deputies went to the house and Cohen was taken into custody.

Cohen is accused of robbing a man on the day after Christmas and holding him against his will for two days.

Investigators said 29-year-old Taylor Nelson also took part in the crime. He was arrested on January 10 after deputies spotted him in the victim’s car.

Deputies said Nelson and Cohen tied the victim to a chair inside a trailer at an RV Park where they beat him and threatened him with a firearm. Investigators said the beatings continued for more than a day and then the suspects took the victim in his own car to Orange Beach and dropped him in a parking lot. He’s undergone several surgeries since the attack and is still in the hospital.

Nelson appeared in front of a judge for a bond hearing on January 11, and bond was set at $150K on robbery, kidnapping, and assault charges.

