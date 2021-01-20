Beijing sanctions high-ranking Trump administration officials after Biden takes office

National-World

The Chinese government has announced sanctions against outgoing secretary of state Mike Pompeo and 27 other high-ranking officials under former United States President Donald Trump, accusing them of “prejudice and hatred against China.”

In a strongly-worded statement published after US President Joe Biden was sworn into office in the early hours of Thursday morning, Beijing time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the former Trump administration officials were “anti-China politicians” who had undermined the relationship between the US and China.

“(They) have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-US relations,” the statement said.

China’s move underscores the fractious and oftentimes hostile relationship between Washington and Beijing during Trump’s time in office.

Many of the 28 outgoing and former officials sanctioned by Beijing were considered to be influential in helping to steer the Trump administration’s more confrontational China policy, which saw clashes with Beijing on issues relating to trade, technology, regional security and human rights.

Among those listed by Beijing were former trade adviser Peter Navarro; former national security adviser Robert O’Brien and his former deputy Matt Pottinger; former health secretary Alex Azar; and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft. Former top Trump aide Steve Bannon and former security adviser John Bolton were also included.

The 28 former officials and their immediate family members would be banned from entering mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. In addition, companies and institutions associated with those named would be restricted from doing business with China.

Navarro told CNN the sanctions were a “badge of honor from the dictatorship that has killed millions with its virus.” The Trump administration repeatedly insisted that China should bear sole responsibility for the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s sanctions come in the wake of a series of final moves by the Trump administration targeting China, including sanctions aimed at officials and a declaration on its final day, that the Chinese government had committed genocide against Uyghur Muslims and ethnic and religious minority groups in its western region of Xinjiang.

Just over one week earlier, on January 11, Pompeo announced the US would lift decades-old restrictions on contacts between American and Taiwanese officials, a decision which prompted threats from Beijing.

China’s decision to impose sanctions against the outgoing Trump team follow comments made by Beijing in the hours preceding Biden’s inauguration expressing hope that the new US President would “look at China rationally and objectively.”

At a regular press briefing Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying claimed the US administration had made numerous “fundamental mistakes” during the past four years resulting in serious damage to bilateral ties.

The Biden administration should, “look at China rationally and objectively, meet China halfway and, in the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, push China-US relations back to the right track of healthy and stable development as soon as possible,” said Hua.

“If the new US administration can adopt a more rational and responsible attitude in formulating its foreign policy, I think it will be warmly welcomed by everyone in the international community,” she added.