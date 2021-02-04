New program aims to attract more Black-owned businesses to downtown Baltimore

National-World

BALTIMORE (WJZ ) — A new program hopes to attract more Black-owned businesses to Baltimore’s downtown.

The Black-Owned and Occupied Storefront Tenancy program will give up to $50,000 in grants to five Black-owned businesses.

It will also give business owners connections to help with marketing, accounting and other needs.

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore said the program will also help fill empty storefronts which increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, a recent report found only around 10% of privately-held businesses in the area were Black-owned.

