3 nurses help deliver baby on plane above Pacific Ocean

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Three nurses from North Kansas City Hospital helped delivered a baby on a plane that was heading to Hawaii.

Lavinia Mounga unexpectedly delivered baby Raymond on a Delta Airlines flight from Utah to Honolulu late last week.

North Kansas City Hospital NICU Nurses Lani Bamfield, Amanda Beeding and Mimi Ho were on board to assist Mounga in delivering the baby.

“We were about halfway through the flight and we heard someone call out for medical help,” Bamfield said. “I went to see what was going on and see her there holding a baby in her hands, and it’s little.”

The plane was flying over the Pacific Ocean at the time of when Mounga went into labor.

All three nurses from North Kansas City were trained to care for premature or ill babies, according to the hospital.

They worked together with Hawai‘i Pacific Health Family Medicine Physician Dr. Dale Glenn to take care of the baby and mother.

A video of the event has attracted 8 million views on TikTok.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.