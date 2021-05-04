Healthcare worker running to raise money for those who lost people to COVID

National-World

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WFSB) — A local healthcare worker is looking to help people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Adam Levine said he is raising money for the Hartford Hospital COVID Relief Fund by running the virtual Boston Marathon in October.

He said his route will take him from his house in Bristol more than 26 miles to the steps of the hospital in Hartford.

He will pass by several other medical centers along the way, including Bristol Health, UConn Health in Farmington, and St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Levine called it a salute to all of the hard work by healthcare workers during the pandemic.

“We’re all here together and I’m just one person trying to raise awareness and raise fund for this COVID-19 fund and it’s going to be a long route a long marathon but i’m just trying to give back in any way I can,” he said.

Anyone looking to donate to Levine’s cause can do so on a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/adam-covid-19-fund.

