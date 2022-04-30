A Maryland man won $100,000 after skipping work

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

A Maryland man skipped work — but still got paid, thanks to a winning $100,000 lottery ticket he bought on his day off.

The 58-year old construction worker from Bowie was headed to his job on April 23 when he realized he wasn’t actually needed that day, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.

So he stopped at TJ Beer, Wine & Liquor in Takoma Park and bought three $10 Power 10s tickets.

“I thought ‘since I’m here, why not,'” the lucky winner said in the news release.

He scratched off the three tickets in the store and realized he had won big before heading home to tell his girlfriend and three daughters the news.

“They were all so happy for me,” the unnamed winner said, according to the news release. “But, you know girls, they all wanted me to buy them something.”

He claimed his $100,000 prize on Monday and plans to use it “to help his family, take care of his girls, purchase a few necessities and maybe take a vacation,” says the lottery.

