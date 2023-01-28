Shooting in Baltimore kills 1 and wounds 3 others, including a 2-year-old

By Chuck Johnston, CNN

At least one person was killed and three wounded — including a 2-year-old child — in a shooting in Baltimore on Saturday, police said.

Authorities responded near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Laurens Ave. after 6 p.m. Saturday evening and found two adult males, one adult female and a 2-year-old shot, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.

One of the adult males was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to Baltimore police. The adult female and the other adult male are listed in critical condition, and the two-year-old is listed in stable condition.

Another person, a 6-year-old, was injured in a car accident near the scene, police said.

At a news conference Saturday night, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott gave an impassioned plea to community members to come forward with any information.

“We’re talking about someone dead, a woman shot, a child shot, another child injured another person shot over what?”

“Whoever did this tonight is a coward,” he said. “There is no if, ands or buts about that.”

“We need to step up and be better for ourselves. We have to be better to stop treating each other the way that other folks treated us for many, many years in this country,” Scott added.

