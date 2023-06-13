5 things to know for June 13: Trump, Highway collapse, Student loans, Book bans, NBA

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — A California-based startup is on a mission to manufacture pharmaceutical drugs in space, arguing medicine may be better produced in microgravity. If the firm is successful, analysts say some of this work may lead to changes in the drugs that people on Earth take today.

1. Trump arraignment

Former President Donald Trump will be arrested today — for the second time. He faces 37 criminal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office. Trump is expected to arrive at a Miami federal courthouse this afternoon where he will surrender, his fingerprints will be taken, and he will be brought to a courtroom to hear the charges against him. This comes just two months after the 2024 Republican frontrunner faced an arraignment in Manhattan over state charges stemming from a 2016 hush money payment to an adult film actress. As Trump’s legal team huddles ahead of his planned arrest, Miami officials are ramping up security before thousands of anticipated protesters converge on the courthouse area.

2. Highway collapse

A body has been recovered from the wreckage of the Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia where a section of the busy highway came crashing down on Sunday. That portion of the highway collapsed after a truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed and burst into flames under it, officials said. The truck driver has not been identified. An investigation is now underway and the tanker truck will be the initial focus of the probe. The incident is causing “extensive disruption for the movement of people and goods through that region,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

3. Student loans

Student loan payments for tens of millions of borrowers will be due starting in October, the Department of Education clarified Monday. The pandemic-related pause on federal student loan payments was previously set to end this summer, but the exact date remained unclear until this week. The repayment date has been extended eight times since March 2020, but a law passed this month to address the debt ceiling officially prevented the pause from being extended again. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Supreme Court as borrowers wait to see if the Biden administration will be allowed to move forward with its student loan forgiveness program. A decision is expected later this month or in early July.

4. Book bans

Illinois became the first state to prohibit book bans Monday, as several other states across the US continue to challenge and remove certain titles from public schools and libraries. “Book bans are about censorship, marginalizing people, marginalizing ideas and facts,” said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat. The measure, which takes effect January 1, says public libraries will not be eligible for state money unless they adopt the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights or their own statement prohibiting book bans. The signing comes amid a surge in laws limiting access to certain books, with “the vast majority written by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color,” the association said.

5. NBA

The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship Monday night after defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. “It was an amazing effort by the team,” two-time MVP Nikola Jokić said after scoring a game-high 28 points and 16 rebounds. The Serbian big man was voted MVP of the NBA Finals and is the first center to win the award named after the late Bill Russell since Shaquille O’Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2002. “All the hard work, all the sacrifice, all the dedication, all culminated with us winning a championship,” Denver’s other top player Michael Porter Jr. said. The city is set to hold a parade and celebration for the Nuggets on Thursday.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Pat Sajak, longtime host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ is retiring

﻿Sajak confirmed the news Monday saying, “It’s been a wonderful ride.” Here’s what we know about his last spin.

Doughnuts from around the world

﻿Los Angeles is often thought of as the “doughnut capital” of America — but if you ask me, nothing compares to New Orleans-style beignets. Take a look at the different types of doughnuts enjoyed around the globe.

‘Up’ widower Carl Fredricksen gets second chance at love in short film

﻿Carl Fredricksen, the animated character from Pixar’s beloved movie “Up,” is heading on a new adventure in the name of love! Watch the trailer here.

7-Eleven is giving the Slurpee a makeover

﻿The Slurpee, an iconic 7-Eleven frozen drink, will soon look a lot different. Don’t worry, the recipe isn’t changing.

India is now the most populous country in the world

﻿The South Asian superpower has a growing influence on the global stage — and it’s ready to become a tourism force.

IN MEMORIAM

Treat Williams, a veteran actor who starred in the TV dramas “Blue Bloods” and “Everwood,” died Monday night as the result of a motorcycle accident in Vermont, his agent told CNN. He was 71. Williams is survived by his wife and their two children.

TODAY’S NUMBER

17 inches

That’s the width of an average airplane seat, a decrease from 18.5 inches around two decades ago. Some plus-size travelers are speaking out about the challenges of shrinking seats — and thousands have signed a petition claiming it is “discriminatory” for airlines to require plus-size customers to buy an additional seat in advance. “We have to pay two fares, even though we’re getting the same experience,” said Jae’lynn Chaney, the author of the petition.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“They’re playing political games with you.”

﻿— Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, trying to win over potential voters during a CNN town hall Monday night by slamming Donald Trump and other GOP primary candidates. Christie, a clear underdog in the 2024 Republican presidential race, has anchored his campaign to calling out Trump and his GOP rivals for either hedging or taking Trump’s side to avoid political blowback.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY…

This man created Clippy

﻿If you used Microsoft Office in the late 1990s, you may remember this paperclip icon that popped up in the corner of your screen incessantly. Meet the man behind the despised digital assistant. (Click here to view)

