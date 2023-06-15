2 people were shot in downtown Denver near the Nuggets victory parade route. A police officer was also hospitalized after being hit by a fire truck during the parade

By Andi Babineau and Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — Two people have been shot in downtown Denver near the route where the city held the victory parade for its NBA championship team, according to a tweet from the police department.

The shooting occurred around the midpoint of the Denver Nuggets NBA championship parade, which had wrapped earlier in the afternoon.

Police said the conditions of the victims are unknown.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver field office is assisting with the investigation.

CNN has reached out to police for more information.

Earlier, the department said an officer was struck by a fire truck during the parade and had serious injuries.

The officer was hit near the end of the parade route, according to the police department. The officer was taken to a hospital.

“The officer is in serious and stable condition with a serious lower leg injury. The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time,” the department said in a tweet.

The parade started at 10 a.m. MT at Union Station in the downtown area and ended at Civic Center Park, according to the NBA’s website.

