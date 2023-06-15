5 dogs die in RV fire at Florida dog show

By Mallika Kallingal and Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — Five dogs died Tuesday after an RV caught fire ahead of an American Kennel Club-sanctioned all-breed dog show in Tampa, Florida, according to fire officials.

Bystanders noticed smoke coming out from the vent of a parked RV Tuesday afternoon. Some of them tried to enter the vehicle but were overcome by the smoke, while others called 911, said Rob Herrin with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze when they got to the scene, but the owner of the RV told investigators that there had been five boxers inside the vehicle and all of them had died. Nobody else was injured, Herrin said.

“We are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in the parking lot at the Tampa Fairgrounds in which dogs perished, and our hearts are with those affected, both human and canine,” said Brandi Munden of the AKC.

The dogs were to compete in the Sunshine State Cluster, a show sanctioned by the AKC and hosted by local Florida dog clubs.

