Police identify woman fatally shot at Delaware State University, campus remains closed Monday

(CNN) — Authorities have identified the woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning at Delaware State University in Dover.

Camay Mitchell DeSilva, 18, of Wilmington, Delaware, was found in a residence hall early Sunday with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Dover Police Department. She was taken to Bayhealth Hospital’s Kent Campus for treatment, where she later died of her injuries, police said.

She was not a registered student of the university and no other injuries were reported.

The campus remained closed Monday, and counseling services are being offered to the campus community, according to a message from Tony Allen, the university’s president.

Delaware State University Police received a call about shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. ET in the area of Warren-Franklin Hall, according to a news release from the Dover Police Department. Warren-Franklin is a main campus residence hall, housing more than 300 freshman co-ed students, the university’s website states.

“At this time, no suspect description is available,” police said in the release. Both university police and Dover police are investigating the incident.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

Delaware State University said in a statement police patrols have been increased.

The university, founded in 1891 and located in Delaware’s capital, is one of approximately 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States, according to the US Department of Labor.

