Catch up on the day’s news: DOJ settles with gymnasts, Trump trial testimony, overtime pay

1️⃣ Big settlement: The Justice Department reached a $138.7 million settlement with more than 100 victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar over the FBI’s initial failures in investigating the sexual assault case.

2️⃣ Hush money trial: David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, testified about how he worked on Donald Trump’s behalf to squash unflattering stories during the 2016 election. The judge appeared poised to sanction the former president for violating a gag order. 📹 Video: Why Trump is upset

3️⃣ Overtime pay: Millions of salaried workers will soon qualify for overtime pay under a final rule released by the US Department of Labor. The new rule raises the salary threshold in two stages starting July 1. ➕ The Federal Trade Commission finalized a rule banning most employers from using noncompete clauses.

4️⃣ Botox warning: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory about the risks of counterfeit or mishandled Botox injections after dangerous fake versions of the product were found in several states.

5️⃣ Electric vehicles: Global EV sales are expected to rise by more than a fifth to reach 17 million this year, powered by drivers in China, the International Energy Agency said.

👀 8 isn’t enough: Parents in Oklahoma got more than they bargained for when they decided to give their son an octopus as a pet. Terrance had a surprise in store.

🐱 Perfect pets: A new book explores the origins of the animal welfare movement and follows the activists who influenced how we treat dogs and cats today.

🎧 A changing world: Bill Weir, CNN’s chief climate correspondent, talks with Dr. Sanjay Gupta about what’s working, what’s not and why he’s optimistic about the planet.

Positive outlook: The Canadian singer opened up about living with stiff person syndrome and said she’s taking things one day at a time.

﻿This nearly century-old cafe in Tokyo celebrates classical music and relaxation. All of the chairs face one direction, and cell phones are forbidden.

