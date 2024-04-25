Catch up on the day’s news: Supreme Court ponders immunity, Harvey Weinstein gets a new trial, NFL Draft

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! A drop in births last year brought the US fertility rate down to the lowest it’s been in more than a century, a new report found. The numbers have been trending down for decades, and the teen birth rate reached another record low. About 3.6 million babies were born in 2023.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Supreme Court: Justices appeared ready to reject Donald Trump’s claims of sweeping immunity he has sought to shut down his federal election subversion case, but also reluctant to give the special counsel carte blanche to pursue those charges. 📹 Video: Justice warns of Oval Office ‘crime center’

2️⃣ Trump on trial: A former tabloid publisher testified about the deal he helped broker with adult film star Stormy Daniels and said the National Enquirer suppressed negative stories about Trump so they wouldn’t influence the 2016 election. ➕ A judge upheld the verdict and award in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case.

3️⃣ Harvey Weinstein: A New York court overturned the sex crimes conviction against the powerful Hollywood producer, whose downfall stood as a symbol of the #MeToo movement, and ordered a new trial. ➕ His accusers expressed shock and frustration.

4️⃣ Haiti on edge: Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned and handed power over to a transitional council that will seek to gain control of the violence-ravaged nation.

5️⃣ NFL Draft: The Chicago Bears have the first pick as the draft gets underway tonight, and they’re expected to choose USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Watch this

👀 TikTok ban: Young people talk about how the proposed ban on the popular social media app might impact their vote in the upcoming election.

Editor’s picks

✅ Here are a few recommended reads for you:

Check this out

📸 Taiwan tradition: Photographer Constanze Han shines a light on the island nation’s “betel nut beauties,” young women who often dress provocatively to sell the popular stimulant. Han said she is interested in the jobs women take to survive regardless of the stigma associated with them.

Quotable

Colleges in turmoil: Columbia University President Minouche Shafik faces pressure to resign over her handling of pro-Palestinian protests on the New York campus.

Your health

💤 Sleep aids: Some people need a little extra assistance to get a good night’s rest. A wellness expert helps sort out the science behind sleep supplements.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿Auction houses are cashing in on people’s fascination with celebrity style and culture.

