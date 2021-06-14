Retired teacher swims 12 miles around Key West while raising money for student’s tuition

CNN - Regional

By Chandler Blackmond

Click here for updates on this story

KEY WEST, Florida (WBBH) — Steven Becker and his friend from college had a big goal on their minds. They spend the weekend swimming 12 miles around Key West.

“The whole purpose of the swim was to raise money for college scholarships,” said Steve Becker.

“My goal was to raise about five to six thousand dollars, which is how much it costs to send a student to Florida college university for a year and we appear to be on track.”

They are closer to their goal of helping students with the Immokalee Foundation, a non-profit that empowers students in the city where Becker used to teach.

“I just really have a special affiliation with the foundation. I love the work they do and love the people that are involved there,” he explained.

Noemi Perez, President & CEO of the Immokalee Foundation said, “if he raises the goal which is five thousand dollars, then Florida pre-payed will match that, to equal a ten thousand dollar scholarship for a student in Immokalee.”

She explained how the fundraiser reassures students they’ll be able to continue their education.

“Immokalee is a poverty community and many of our students don’t have the opportunity to really explore what is out there. This just gives them piece of mind so that when they do go off and select a college, they will have their tuition taken care of.”

Becker hit the water and completed his mission on Saturday – in just 5 hours and 20 minutes.

The Immokalee Foundation plans to distribute scholarships later this year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.