Three people found dead in major incident in Nottingham, UK police say

(CNN) — Three people were found dead in the English city of Nottingham on Tuesday in what police called a major incident.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Police were alerted to an incident on Ilkeston Road near the city center early Tuesday local time, where two people were found dead.

Officers were then called to another incident a few roads down, on Milton Street, where a van tried to run three people over. They were subsequently hospitalized. A man was also found dead on Magdala Road.

Police said they believe all three incidents are linked.

Authorities reacted to the “horrific and tragic” incident on Tuesday.

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people,” said Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

UK lawmaker Robert Jenrick said locals were in “a sense of shock,” following the events.

“I’m deeply grateful to @nottspolice and all those who responded to the terrible attack earlier today in Nottingham. All of us in Nottinghamshire share a sense of shock. My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and with the family and friends of those killed,” he tweeted.

Another UK lawmaker, Alex Norris, tweeted: “Awful news for our city to wake up to today. Our community’s thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Our gratitude is with our blue light responders for their work today also.”

