The Beer Hunter helping distribute supplies to people unable to find them in stores

With many going into grocery stores and stocking up on supplies because of the coronavirus, it leads to shortages for others needing those same supplies.

The Beer Hunter in La Quinta has been using their access to food suppliers to help those that are unable to find simple things, like eggs and flower, in the stores.

They are helping sell these things only at cost, not making a profit, to make sure the community has the things they need during these times.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will speak with the owner about this curbside service to help people in the community. Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. for the full story.