Coachella city council: A new addition to replace an incumbent

Incumbent mayor Steven Hernandez claimed victory in the mayoral race Wednesday morning on Facebook. He said,

Thank you so much Coachella for believing in me and granting me another 2 years to serve as your mayor. We have so much work to get done and we feel humbled by your vote of confidence to continue to move Coachella Forward. I want to thank everyone that was involved in my campaign especially my wife and kids for giving me unconditional support during these last three months. Thank you to my campaign team! We did it. #CoachellaCares#MovingCoachellaForward."

Hernandez added, "I also want to thank Lesly Figueroa. Lesly is a great leader for our City and ran a very successful campaign. We look forward to her continued voice in our city and look forward to working with her!"

In the city council race, one of the lead vote getters is not an incumbent. Denise Delgado is shown leading in the polls. After her is incumbent Emmanuel Martinez. If Delgado claims victory she will replace incumbent Philip Bautista on Coachella city council.

We spoke with Delgado before the election. She said, "I think that i am experienced enough and that i have learned enough from the community to be able to represent all of you and make sure that you are part of the decision making."

We spoke with Martinez before the election. He said, "I’m going to continue to serve because I am very passionate about my city and trying to make it a better place for not only my kids but everybody’s children and everybody, young and old."

