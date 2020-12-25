With holiday traditions canceled, many families visit Candy Cane Lane on Christmas night

News Headlines

With traditional Christmas parties and events canceled this year, many valley families decided to visit Candy Cane Lane in Cathedral City on Christmas night.

“Going down Candy Cane Lane, it just makes me so happy because everything is different. So actually getting to see lights and hanging out with family, it’s just the best part of today,” said Ollie Luna.

A steady stream of cars made their way through the neighborhood holiday light display on Minerva Road throughout the evening.

“The best part is the lights...I like all the lights around here, especially the palm trees that are decorated,” said Javier Luna.

The streets were less crowded than in years past with most families choosing to stay inside their cars, but a few smaller groups were outside in masks enjoying the twinkling lights and holiday spirit.

“It’s really good that people are coming out and staying safe. Mostly everybody is in their cars,” said Tara Luna.

“I really like that everyone is smiling. Even though you can’t see their faces, I know they’re smiling. I can tell,” said Johnny Luna.

Visitors say with not much else going on this year, they’re especially grateful to those who live on the street who worked to keep the tradition alive.

“We’re so very grateful. There’s not much for us to do...not get our picture with Santa or any of that traditional stuff, we were glad we were able to do this,” said Julie Alexander.

“I think it’s really kind. They’re taking their time to set things up for the people. And it does lift up their spirits,” added Javier Luna.

After a difficult year, many were appreciating the little moments together and what matters most.

“Even just the car ride down here it was fun to just talk and get out of the house,” said Katie Alexander.

“The best part is I think I got closer to my family. I think I learned how to appreciate them a lot more,” said Ollie Luna.

