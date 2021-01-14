Local medical directors share what they’ve learned after treating hundreds of COVID patients

News Headlines

A lot has changed since the start of the pandemic including some aspects of COVID care in our hospitals.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with medical directors at both Eisenhower Health and JFK Memorial Hospital to hear firsthand what their teams have learned after caring for hundreds of patients.

“The type of patients has changed,” said Dr. Anil Perumbeti, Medical Director, Eisenhower Health Intensive Care Unit.

Dr. Perumbeti says when the COVID surge initially began, he and his team were seeing mostly patients with pre-existing health conditions or those in the “high risk” category. But now, they’re seeing patients of all ages.

“We’re seeing people as young as 17 years old end up in the hospital,” he said.

Dr. Perumbeti says at this point it’s become clear that the virus does not discriminate. “The ethnic backgrounds are...everybody at this point,” he said, adding that COVID patients are now almost equally male and female.

As far as treatments that have been most effective? “We want to be ahead of the curve as much as we can, but really nothing has made as much of a difference as oxygen, steroids and time,” he said.

Over at JFK Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kinji Hawthorne says over the last year his team has observed when certain therapies are best for patients.

“The disease process kind of happens in two different phases. The initial phase is the virus is actively reproducing,” he explained.

In this first phase, Dr. Hawthorne says they now believe an antiviral is best. And in the second phase of coronavirus, which occurs days after developing symptoms, they now recommend steroids and other immune-based therapies.

“That really helps us to determine who should get what and reserve those resources for those who would actually benefit the most,” he said.

But perhaps, the most significant change since the start of the pandemic is the perspective of the public.

“They weren’t sure if this was a real virus or if this was really spreading through the community,” said Dr. Perumbeti. “I think at this point most people know someone who has been moderately sick or very sick.”

With most people now witnessing the deadly impact of this virus in some capacity, doctors are hoping people choose to stay home and stay safe.