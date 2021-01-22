Missing man discovered dead near Desert Hot Springs

News Headlines

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a missing person as a homicide. According to a news release late Friday, Investigators were called to an open desert area near Mission Lakes Blvd and Little Morongo Road on Thursday where human remains had been discovered.

Early Friday morning, police were still on scene combing through the area. We are told that The Riverside County Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. They also reported that 20-year old David Joaquin Murrieta from Desert Hot Springs was positively identified.

The Sheriff Department says this is an active investigation and no additional details are currently available. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Investigator Martin Alfaro at (760) 393-3528 or (951) 955-2777.

The Sheriff's Department cleared the scene just after noon on Friday.