Authorities respond to house fire after neighbors report ‘multiple explosions’

Firefighters and police have been on scene of an early morning house fire for the last several hours. 

Around 2:15 a.m. crews were called to a home on S. Calle Marcus near Ramon Rd.

Residents nearby reported "multiple explosions." Authorities say firefighters found the garage door in the middle of the street.

Authorities are expected to be at the scene throughout the day investigating the cause.

Crews say two cars inside the garage were destroyed and the house experienced heavy damage.

Three adults and one animal were able to safely evacuate.

Madison Weil

Madison Weil joined the KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 News Team in June 2018. Learn more about Madison here.

