Local hospitals react to the lifting of stay-at-home orders

News Headlines

Stay-at-home orders began in December for several counties in Southern California when coronavirus cases worsened. Most businesses had to shut down with people urged to stay home until the ICU capacity dropped below 15%.

California lifted regional stay-at-home orders across the state Monday in response to improving coronavirus conditions, returning the state to a system of county-by-county restrictions, state health officials announced. The order had been in place in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, covering the majority of the state’s counties.

More details on the stay-at-home order: Newsom lifts stay-at-home orders, Riverside County to return to ‘purple’ tier

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi got reaction from local hospitals on lifting these orders and what this means for the county. Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the full story.