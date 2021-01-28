NeighborhoodHeroes: Essential worker continues to donate during her days off

News Headlines

Elizabeth Senso is a frontline worker working six days a week during the coronavirus pandemic. She works at Gelson's grocery store in Rancho Mirage and has been there for over 10 years. “I just marked my 30 years in the grocery business in November,” said Senso.

Samantha Wright is Senso's friend and the one who nominated her for Neighborhood Heroes. “To me she is just as important as a nurse because we have to get our groceries,” said Wright.

Left: Elizabeth Senso, Right: Samantha Wright

On top of being an essential worker, she has spent many of her days off since 2005 donating blood and platelets locally. “I am a cancer survivor and I had to get a blood transfusion. Well if it wasn’t for individuals like Liz, I would have never received that,” said Wright. Last year, Senso marked her 10 gallons of blood donated. “I’ve been very fortunate to be able to help somebody and I am glad to do it,” said Senso. Platelets are not something everyone is able to donate either. “I’m usually the only platelet donor and I am usually on a machine for 45 minutes to the highest I’ve been on a machine is 108,” said Senso.

“She just puts herself on the line every single time. Whether it be for work or personal. She’s just always wanting to give back to the community,” said Wright. Write hoping to bring the recognition to light that Liz deserves. “She deserves everything beautiful that this one life can offer her… I am trying not to cry… and just to keep doing good in the world because the world deserves more Liz Sensos,” said Wright.

“I want to leave my mark in life and this is the way to leave it,” said Senso.

Celebrating #NeighborhoodHeroes

While the coronavirus crisis is keeping us apart, we know the Coachella Valley community is still coming together to help each other. We are looking for those who are lending a hand during this uncertain time. Do you know of any everyday people who are going out of their way to help others? Have you seen someone find creative solutions to the new challenges we all face?

News Channel 3 wants to celebrate these neighborhood heroes. Tell us about them here. Enter HERE or email SHARE@kesq.com. If you see good happening on social media, share it with us, and tag it #neighborhoodheroes for us to see.

We are all in this together. Help us showcase the good that's happening right here in the Coachella Valley.

