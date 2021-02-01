Lupine Plaza outdoor dining area in Palm Desert reopens

News Headlines

A portion of Lupine Lane is reopening for outdoor dining customers on Monday morning.

It's the pandemic component of Palm Desert's restaurant and retail district just off El Paseo -- the city has closed one block of Lupine Lane to provide a safe and Covid-compliant al fresco dining experience.

It was originally set up to benefit restaurants that don’t have an outdoor patio option. It allows customers to purchase take-out and then dine outdoors near El Paseo.

Several businesses in the area say they’re very much looking forward to this al fresco space reopening, especially as the weather continues to warm up.

The city of Palm Desert said Lupine Lane will reopen Monday morning with a slightly reconfigured layout that's meant to improve parking access to surrounding businesses while maintaining the spacious dining footprint.