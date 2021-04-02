Palm Springs has excess Vaccine shots Friday Only

News Headlines

Due to an excess number of COVID-19 vaccine doses the city of Palm Springs announced that anyone age 16 and older who live or work in Riverside County can either make an appointment or go to the Palm Springs Convention Center to get their shots.

Anyone interested in making an appointment to get the vaccine today should go to www.curative.com. Appointments are available through 4:00 PM.

Those who are unable to make an appointment online may come to the site, located at 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, where they will be assisted by Curative staff.

Everyone must bring their Drivers License and insurance card (if they have one – insurance is not required).There is high demand for vaccines and the line may get long. Everyone is encouraged to bring water for a possible wait outside.