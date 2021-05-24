More efforts in the Coachella Valley are being taken to get more students vaccinated

News Headlines

Monday, Desert Healthcare District, Desert Care Network, and Palm Springs Unified School District will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of students. Starting Monday and continuing through Wednesday, vaccination clinics will be held on different campuses throughout the Coachella Valley. The Pfizer vaccine will be the shot available since the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of this vaccine to children ages 12-15. "We've been providing vaccinations to our community since January, and are honored to be working with PSUSD to now provide vaccinations to teachers, students 12 years old and older, and their eligible family members, in the convenience of their school," said Linda Evans, Chief Strategy Officer for Community Advocacy for the Desert Care Network.

The Healthcare District also is also working with Desert Sands Unified School District to vaccinate its eligible students, their families, school faculty, and staff. "By bringing the vaccine to eligible students and their families, we are helping to close the gap between the infection rate and the population immunity needed to protect our community," said Desert Healthcare District and Foundation CEO Conrado Bárzaga.

Schedule of vaccine sites with PSUSD and Desert Care Network can be found HERE. To register for these vaccine clinics, visit myturn.ca.gov.

Another new vaccine update this week, The Desert Hot Springs vaccination clinic, which is operated by OpumServe, will be switching vaccines from Moderna to Pfizer on Wednesday, May 26th. This move will further expand eligibility those who are 12 and older to become vaccinated.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have more on these efforts throughout the Coachella Valley tonight at 5 p.m.