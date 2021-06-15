People can feel safer escaping indoors during the heatwave as coronavirus restrictions are lifted

News Headlines

June 15th is the big day where many coronavirus restrictions lift and with extreme heat through the week ahead, many are escaping indoors. With lifting restrictions, people are able to feel safer going indoors. Some areas in the Coachella Valley are holding events and family friendly activities for people to do during these scorching summer months. Westfield Palm Desert, is one of those places. They are inviting guests to chill indoors with all new events, programs, and deals perfect for desert families. Tuesday people are taking part of Living Free Animal Sanctuary’s Desert Outpost, a community pop-up featuring animal adoption events, crafts, classes, training, and more.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi has more on safe ways families can escape the heat and some other tips to get you through the heatwaves the desert summers bring. Tune in at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.