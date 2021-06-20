Sunday morning fatal traffic collision north of Indio

News Headlines

CAL Fire reported a fatal traffic collision in the unincorporated county area north of Indio. This happened at 5:33 a.m. on Dillon Rd and Berdoo Canyon Rd. Officials reported one victim with major injuries that was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. That patient was flown by Mercy Air Ambulance (Mercy18) to an area hospital with major injuries. Two additional victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene. CHP is overseeing the investigation.

