Dr. Patricia Cummings named ‘Woman of the Year’ for California’s 42nd Assembly District

In a ceremony on Friday morning, Assemblyman Chad Mayes named Dr. Patricia Cummings as ‘Woman of the Year’ for California’s 42nd Assembly District.

Mayes explained each March, in conjunction with Women’s History Month, all 120 California legislators select someone from their district who has made a significant contribution to the community. This year’s ceremony was held at his office in Rancho Mirage in lieu of Sacramento due to the pandemic.

“Because of this last year and all that we had gone through, it was pretty clear that we wanted to be able to recognize Dr. Cummings,” said Mayes.

Dr. Cummings was recognized for her research and work on the frontlines during the pandemic.

“I’m incredibly honored and surprised. I just want to share this honor with all the first responders,” said Dr. Cummings.

Dr. Cummings is Director of the Department of Epidemiology Research and Evaluation at Eisenhower Health Center. She earned her PhD in epidemiology from UCLA and her Master’s in Public Health from USC. She aided in getting valuable information out to valley residents as the pandemic progressed.

“I’m humbled by a lot of the women leaders out there, so to be a part of that and to be recognized...I’m incredibly grateful,” she said.