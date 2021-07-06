As the heat settles in, a 24-hour cooling center opens in Palm Springs

News Headlines

The summertime heat in the Coachella Valley is brutal for many, especially people experiencing homelessness. Cooling centers open in the summer for people to find relief. Tuesday, July 6th, a 24-hour cooling center will be available to people in the community at United Methodist Church of Palm Springs (1555 E. Alejo Rd.).

This cooling center is a partnership with Riverside County and Martha's Village and Kitchen. A timely opening as excessive heat grips the Coachella Valley this week.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have more on this opening and why this new 24-hour facility is so important to the community. Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 live tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.