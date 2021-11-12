Any vaccinated adult who wants a booster shot in California can now get one

There is new guidance when it comes to who can get a booster shot in California: any vaccinated adult who wants a booster shot can now get one.

Health officials say it’s part of an effort to provide another layer or protection for people going into the holidays.

It just needs to be six months since your last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two months since you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The new state policy is much more aggressive than current federal guidelines.

For now, the CDC says boosters should only be available for seniors, people with chronic health issues, or people who work in high-risk/high-exposure industries.

The new California guidance comes as experts say they’re seeing two concerning trends: decreasing immunity in vaccinated people six to eight months after their second shot and increased hospitalizations.

On Friday, some valley residents visited the WIC health center in Indio to receive their own booster shot.

“I’m a physical therapist and rehab manager at a retirement community so I did it to keep the members of my community safe,” said Matt Yavorsky.

Staff members at the clinic say they’ve seen a steady stream of valley residents coming in for their boosters.

“Ever since we started offering the booster shots two weeks ago the response has been incredible. Patients have been coming in and we’re very excited to offer that to them,” said Kevin Salgado.



If you are interested in getting a booster shot, talk to your health provider. You can get the shot at most valley pharmacies or view a list of county-run vaccine clinics HERE.