Native American Caucus to be held at UCR Palm Desert in response to viral video of teacher

A Native American Caucus event will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the UCR Palm Desert Auditorium .

Assemblymember James Ramos will head this special engagement. Organizers say "This is due in part to the recent events that occured at John W. North High School in Riverside, Ca October 2021. The events in question surround a RUSD math teacher Candice Reed, who wore a fake head dress and openly mocked against native traditions to teach geometry. The tenured teacher has had this in her curriculum for over 10 years and even the principal has approved of her actions up until one student of native descent said he'd had enough and decided to record the incident."

Organizers say RUSD is utilizing their services to "provide solidarity and partnership to nearby tribal, migrant and indigenous communities."

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear more about the event and efforts to prevent cultural appropriation in local schools.