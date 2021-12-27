A tour of the Palm Springs Police Department’s new mobile app

The Palm Springs Police Department has a downloadable mobile app with some updated features to benefit the community.

“We want to make sure that we’re constantly communicating the way people want to receive messaging,” said Ltn. William Hutchinson, Palm Springs Police Dept.

You can find the app for your mobile device by visiting the Apple Store or Google Play store and simply searching “Palm Springs Police Department.”

Ltn. Hutchinson says the app has several new features including the 'Chief’s Corner’ tab where new Police Chief Andy Mills will provide video updates directly to the community.

“You can download the app…you’ll see Chief Mills on the top left corner, and he’s going to start doing a weekly or monthly 30 second update on the state of the department,” said Ltn. Hutchinson.

You can also click the ‘Active Incidents’ tab – that will show you your neighborhood in real time. You can see what calls officers are responding to.

“You can see the minute by minute calls that come in as the officers are clearing the calls…and I think that’s pretty important so people can see how busy their police department is during the day,” said Ltn. Hutchinson.

Another neat feature? The ‘Crime Mapping’ tab: you can see historical data and info about crime in your area.

Users can additionally submit anonymous tips, if you see something suspicious.

“We don’t know the IP address we don’t know where that’s coming from it’s truly an anonymous feature,” said Hutchinson.

You can also file certain police reports directly in the app – saving you a trip to the station.

The department added they want to hear from users to make future improvements.

“We want to get feedback from the public…we want to put more information out on what people actually want to see…so if you see something you like, fill that out and get it back to us,” said Hutchinson.

To download:

Apple Store - https://apps.apple.com/.../palm-springs.../id588214202

Google Play - https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer...

Per PSPD, updates include:

Chief's Corner - Video from Chief Mills

Crime Mapping: See historical and real time information on crime in your neighborhood

Active Incidents - See real time information on active incidents

Public Records Request - Make requests for crime reports, accidents reports, and other publicly available information from the police department.

FAQ - Updated FAQ page