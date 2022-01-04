County working to increase testing capacity as demand skyrockets post holidays

Demand for testing has exploded in recent weeks, making it difficult for some to get a test in the Coachella Valley. On Monday, nearly all appointments were booked on curative.com – the county’s online testing portal.

Riverside County just released a statement addressing the increased demand:

We anticipated an increase in demand for testing and ordered and received assistance from the state (additional testing supplies) prior to the holidays. Before the holidays we were only utilizing approximately 40% of our testing capacity at test sites in the county so we had room to absorb a fair amount of grown in demand. We did not anticipate the explosive demand for testing due to Omicron. That was compounded by a mid December recommendation from the governor for students and staff to be tested prior to returning to school. We are currently working with our testing partners to expand testing capacity and should have announcements on that later this week. -County of Riverside Emergency Management Department

As of Tuesday morning, appointments were once again available on curative.com. However, by noon, all same-day appointments were booked.

Those looking for a test can also check Covid Clinic, a pop-up testing site with locations in Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

Local pharmacies and Urgent Cares are also offering testing, although it is recommended individuals call ahead to check availability.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. for the latest on testing capacity in the Coachella Valley.