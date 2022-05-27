Travelers hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend despite high gas prices

Strong winds are here to stay for the holiday weekend, it seems like they aren’t stopping people from heading out the door.

Triple A predicts 39 million people will be going somewhere for the holiday weekend. A record number of almost 90% of those travelers are expected to go by car over the long weekend.

"It’s a little busy but other than that, it’s a nice drive. a little but hot, but yeah i’m ready for the drive," said traveler Matthew Mora.

For the first time in a couple of years, most pandemic restrictions lifted which means people are ready to get out and enjoy the weekend. “I’m gonna go shack up at the Beverly Hills hotel for a couple of days," said traveler Jim Mace, "Hit the beach, uh eat some good seafood and try to stay out of trouble.”

Inflation is making those miles pricey. “I’m getting destroyed with these prices, honestly economically, said traveler Sam, "I was just in Arizona right now in Lake Havasu $4.50 over there maybe. California, $6. Like come on, they gotta put it down bro."

But for many, the soaring gas prices won’t stop them from going on their trips. “Uh, it’s pretty crazy. It’s a lot of, really expensive so traveling is going to be super expensive with the gas and all that," Mora added.

According to Triple A, the average cost of a gallon of gas in California is $6, which is more than a dollar above the national average.