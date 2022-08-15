School Districts offering free meals with help of California’s Universal Meals Program

School districts throughout the Coachella Valley are providing meals to all students regardless of income.

The state of California is providing funding alongside federal assistance to help schools feed all students.

Desert Sands Unified School District is now offering free breakfast, lunch and after school meals.

Their head of Nutritional Services says families no longer have to apply for free lunch, making meals a lot more accessible for students.

