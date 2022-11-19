Skip to Content
Twenty-nine Palms Band of Mission Indians along with Assemblymember Garcia donate Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, hundreds of families stopped by the Spotlight 29 Casino Saturday morning to pick up a holiday meal.

Thanks to the efforts of the Twenty-nine Palms Band of Mission Indians along with Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, 400 families in the Eastern Coachella Valley now have a Thanksgiving meal.

Melissa Asmus, spokesperson for the Spotlight 29 Casino shares, “They've been so gracious and so grateful. I mean you know, the fact that we're able to help the families in need has been such an amazing experience and part of the day, and you can see that the families really really appreciate it.” 

This act of generosity goes a long way this holiday season, especially while families see higher costs at grocery stores due to inflation.

Assemblymember Garcia says, "We know for a fact that there are people that are struggling in our community. This event, this opportunity, presents a way for the tribe, and our office to partner up and give a little something back on Thanksgiving.” 

The Thanksgiving meals are complete with green beans, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls and of course a turkey.

The Twenty-nine Palms Band of Mission Indians is also donating an additional 100 Thanksgiving meals to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twenty-nine Palms.

Bianca Ventura

