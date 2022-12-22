Skip to Content
News Headlines
By
December 22, 2022 2:48 PM
Published 11:35 AM

Hiker rescued from Bump and Grind Trail after medical emergency

A hiker on the Bump and Grind Trail in Palm Desert was hoisted to safety Thursday Morning. According to Cal Fire they got a call of a hiker in distress just after 11 am. Crews were sent to the area, and determined that the hiker would have to be airlifted by a rescue helicopter.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Aviation Command was asked to assist. Just after 11:30 am, the patient was hoisted into the helicopter to be taken to a local hospital.

Cal Fire says they expect to be at the scene for about two hours. Check back for updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Rich Tarpening

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content