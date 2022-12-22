Hiker rescued from Bump and Grind Trail after medical emergency

A hiker on the Bump and Grind Trail in Palm Desert was hoisted to safety Thursday Morning. According to Cal Fire they got a call of a hiker in distress just after 11 am. Crews were sent to the area, and determined that the hiker would have to be airlifted by a rescue helicopter.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Aviation Command was asked to assist. Just after 11:30 am, the patient was hoisted into the helicopter to be taken to a local hospital.

Cal Fire says they expect to be at the scene for about two hours. Check back for updates.