Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs

The holidays are here and although inflation is easing, it remains the highest Americans have experienced in roughly four decades.

Shoppers are paying more for gasoline, housing, and food, among other goods. The November Consumer Price Index rose by 7.1% over the past 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Rising prices of corn, meat, and eggs have increased the price of traditional holiday dishes, including tamales, which many families of Hispanic heritage look forward to this time of year.

Indio resident Claudia Ibarra and her family have been making tamales for years. In the past year, she said she’s noticed the cost of some of her key ingredients go up.

“Everything has gone up. Economically, we’re at a point right now that sometimes you tell yourself it's better if I go and buy them, rather than make them. But I think the flavor is also really important. Having the ability to enjoy the flavor that’s been handed down through traditions for generations,” explained Ibarra.

Local restaurants have also felt the impact of inflation, however, the dish appears to be more in demand now compared to other months.

“The cost of our products to make our meals has probably doubled or tripled in the past 14 months,” according to Prudencio Flores, manager of Rincón Norteño Cafe in Indio.

He said the restaurant has had to raise prices on the menu slightly, but have been cautious about keeping them reasonable in order to retain clientele.

Flores added that Rincón Norteño Cafe will be open on Christmas Eve until 2:00 p.m., but customers can purchase tamales at the restaurant year-round.