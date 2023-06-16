Firebirds Families, getting to know those who support the players on and off the ice!

As the Coachella Valley has embraced the Firebirds, the players have become household names.

Now we're getting to know the families that support the Firebirds on and off the ice.

Alexis McCormick moved to the Coachella Valley with her husband and Firebirds' captain, Max McCormick back in November.

"The fans, first of all, are unbelievable," says McCormick.

The two are from Wisconsin, but have found a home here in the Coachella Valley.

"They truly welcomed us with open arms," adds McCormick.

We know what the team can do on the ice, so of course we had to ask what the team is like off the ice!

"They’re such huge personalities off the ice, but they really are a fantastic group of guys, and I feel like that's why they've really gelled well together on the ice," says McCormick.

She says there's plenty of inside jokes, team bonding, and even their dogs drop in for training every now and then!

"The guys see each other every single day in the locker room. You hear about the pranks they're doing, and just the chit chat and the banter that goes on between them," says McCormick.

Despite the laughs, there have been trials along the way. McCormick shared the moment that brought her and her husband closer together while he played in Charlotte last year.

"Max had a pretty big injury where he was hit head on, a really bad concussion, his front two teeth knocked out and he was out for about three weeks," says McCormick.

She says that injury was a scary one, and she dedicated herself to encouraging McCormick throughout the entire recovery.

"Deep down, whether they're sharing it with you or not, that they're nervous, and they're thinking about the 'what-ifs' and you just have to be there, and be by their side, and help them through it. Letting them know that no matter what happens, you are there and happy to be with them," says McCormick.

His wife is still by his side, helping him get game day ready.

"Every single time I pick out his suit he either scores, or they win, so I'm not going to stop that until the very, very end," says McCormick.

The McCormicks also enjoy a ribeye steak every night before a game.

The player's significant others have also become a fan favorite! You can spot them at the games wearing their matching jackets while cheering on the team.

"You meet a new group of girls every year because of course teams will change. I am not lying when I say this is the best group of girls and guys that we've had," says McCormick.

It's safe to say the fans and the families are truly the fuel behind the Firebirds.

"Their wigs, their hats, their attire, the apparel, everything! People are so invested in this team and I feel like it's really brought the community together, and it's brought the guys even closer together, just to know that people are supporting them that much," says McCormick.