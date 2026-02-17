Firebirds forward David Goyette suspended 20 games for violating performance-enhancing substance policy

SEATTLE, Wash. (KESQ) - Coachella Valley Firebirds Forward David Goyette has been suspended 20 games for violating the American Hockey League and Professional Hockey Players’ Association Performance Enhancing Substance Program, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Goyette,21, tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance, according to a statement released by Seattle general manager Jason Botterill.

“Earlier today we were informed that David Goyette tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance under the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program,” Botterill said. “We fully support the Performance Enhancing Substance Program and hope this was a learning experience for David.”

Gotette has three goals and seven assists for the Firebirds this season. He scored a goal in Sunday's game against Tucson.

The Québec-native was drafted in the second round by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL entry draft. He was initially assisned to the OHL's Sardbury Wolves before being called up to the Firebirds in the 2024-25 season.

Goyette will be eligible to return to the Firebirds lineup for their game on April 10, according to the AHL.

