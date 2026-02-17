Skip to Content
News Headlines

Firebirds forward David Goyette suspended 20 games for violating performance-enhancing substance policy

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 12:50 PM
Published 10:07 AM

SEATTLE, Wash. (KESQ) - Coachella Valley Firebirds Forward David Goyette has been suspended 20 games for violating the American Hockey League and Professional Hockey Players’ Association Performance Enhancing Substance Program, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Goyette,21, tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance, according to a statement released by Seattle general manager Jason Botterill.

“Earlier today we were informed that David Goyette tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance under the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program,” Botterill said. “We fully support the Performance Enhancing Substance Program and hope this was a learning experience for David.”

Gotette has three goals and seven assists for the Firebirds this season. He scored a goal in Sunday's game against Tucson.

The Québec-native was drafted in the second round by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL entry draft. He was initially assisned to the OHL's Sardbury Wolves before being called up to the Firebirds in the 2024-25 season.

Goyette will be eligible to return to the Firebirds lineup for their game on April 10, according to the AHL.

News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle will have more starting at 4pm.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Garrett Hottle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.