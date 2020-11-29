New drive-through Coronavirus testing site to open in Rancho Mirage

Top Stories

Santa Clause will make an appearance in Rancho Mirage on Tuesday, December 1 to get a coronavirus test.

Free testing will be offered at the city's new drive-through testing station starting on Tuesday.

The new site is in the parking lot at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory at 71100 Hwy 111 in Rancho Mirage.

The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through the end of December.

Health officials say that an appointment is recommended. You can make an appointment online.