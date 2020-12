Top Stories

A big rig overturned on I-10 going east, near Cook St in Palm Desert at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday.

RIV: EB I-10 in Palm Desert near Cook St. Incident. Lanes #2 and #3 closed. Use caution. Unknown duration. #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 30, 2020

The truck was hauling 25,000 pounds of paper towels.

CHP said that the trailer broke open when it was uprighted.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the number 1 lane had been reopened, but lanes 2 and 3 remained blocked.