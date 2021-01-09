2 men injured in mobile home fire in Palm Springs

Top Stories

Two men were taken to the hospital after a doublewide mobile home caught fire in Palm Springs Friday night.

The fire happened at the Ramon Mobile Home Park near Sunrise Way and Ramon Road just after 8 p.m.

Fire officials say that the mobile home was a complete loss.

It took firefighters about one hour to contain the blaze, and the scene was clear by 11 p.m.

Two other mobile homes were damaged during the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.